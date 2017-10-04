Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 8,407 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 167% compared to the average volume of 3,143 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy Corporation from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Valero Energy Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy Corporation from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.49.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 53,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $3,863,514.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $49,764.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,168 shares of company stock worth $4,015,279. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) opened at 77.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Valero Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Valero Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post $4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Valero Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Valero Energy Corporation Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

