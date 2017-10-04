Traders Buy Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $775.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $574.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $201.14 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Apple had the highest net in-flow for the day. Apple traded down ($1.00) for the day and closed at $153.48

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

The company has a market cap of $792.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $5,515,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,098,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $43,148,912.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,930 shares of company stock valued at $69,008,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,003,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,880,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,790 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14,030.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,515,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Apple by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,765,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $686,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,582,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,524,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,928 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

