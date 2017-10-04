Total SA (FP) PT Set at €56.00 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Total SA (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS AG set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Total SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Total SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Societe Generale set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Total SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Total SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Total SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Total SA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.74 ($58.51).

Shares of Total SA (EPA FP) opened at 45.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.38. Total SA has a 1-year low of €40.53 and a 1-year high of €49.50. The firm has a market cap of €113.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73.

About Total SA

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

