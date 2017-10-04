TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Stake Decreased by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank lessened its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 88.9% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 price objective on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nomura set a $80.00 target price on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,821 shares in the company, valued at $34,869,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) opened at 73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.78. TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $80.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.41%.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

