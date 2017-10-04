TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 98,744 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 1,980.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,771,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,303,255,000 after purchasing an additional 39,763,685 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,791,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $490,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,703,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,536 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,416,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,506 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,152,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,430 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE TJX) opened at 73.82 on Wednesday. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.78.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.41%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,869,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $79.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

