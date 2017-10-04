Timothy Archer Sells 11,590 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) COO Timothy Archer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $2,106,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Timothy Archer sold 15,638 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $2,746,814.70.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Timothy Archer sold 8,691 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $1,492,766.16.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Timothy Archer sold 6,897 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,106,968.50.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) opened at 184.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.69 and a 12 month high of $187.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day moving average is $152.90.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Lam Research Corporation had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Lam Research Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post $12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Odey Holdings AG raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

