Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (TTS) Lowered to Underperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tile Shop Hldgs in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Tile Shop Hldgs in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tile Shop Hldgs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tile Shop Hldgs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on shares of Tile Shop Hldgs from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Tile Shop Hldgs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Shares of Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTS) traded up 1.479% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.575. 1,914,854 shares of the company were exchanged. Tile Shop Hldgs has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.438 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tile Shop Hldgs had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Tile Shop Hldgs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tile Shop Hldgs will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Rucker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $2,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Kamin purchased 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,294,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 435,908 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,152.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 259,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,115 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 300.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 263,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tile Shop Hldgs by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tile Shop Hldgs by 558.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tile Shop Hldgs by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Tile Shop Hldgs by 16.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 856,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 121,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names.

