Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 13,571 Deere & Company (DE)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,593,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,125,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,517,000 after acquiring an additional 409,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deere & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,267,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,652,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,158 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Deere & by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,860,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) opened at 128.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $84.51 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.69. Deere & also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 731 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 255% compared to the average volume of 206 call options.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Deere & had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 6.81%. Deere &’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post $6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.20%.

In other Deere & news, insider John C. May II sold 22,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $2,806,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $654,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,023 shares of company stock valued at $14,185,962. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Deere & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Deere & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

