TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,322 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 967.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE PB) opened at 65.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

PB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company, through the Bank, offers a range of loan and deposit products to its customers.

