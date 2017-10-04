ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) PT Set at €27.70 by Morgan Stanley

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America Corporation set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.78 ($32.68).

Get ThyssenKrupp AG alerts:

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA TKA) opened at 24.785 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is €14.03 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.28. ThyssenKrupp AG has a one year low of €19.40 and a one year high of €27.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/thyssenkrupp-ag-tka-pt-set-at-27-70-by-morgan-stanley.html.

About ThyssenKrupp AG

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.