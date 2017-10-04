Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.11% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 65,269.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,605 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,141,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69,882 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,950 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $189,244.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,635.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 5,002 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 704,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,077,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,024. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) opened at 49.15 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $312.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post $2.87 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc is an independent manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on heavy duty, industrial equipment and the original equipment service market. The Company’s segments include Engine Management Segment and Temperature Control Segment.

