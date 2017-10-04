Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $1.39 Million Holdings in iRobot Corporation (IRBT)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.06% of iRobot Corporation worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iRobot Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Corporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Corporation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Corporation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of iRobot Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) opened at 79.61 on Wednesday. iRobot Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $86.85.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.55. iRobot Corporation had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. iRobot Corporation’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Corporation will post $1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Dougherty & Co lowered iRobot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut iRobot Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on iRobot Corporation to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on iRobot Corporation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 6,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $587,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,315,539. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot Corporation Company Profile

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

