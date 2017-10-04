Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Stake Raised by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,971,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,989,193,000 after acquiring an additional 695,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,692.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,988,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,085,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,802,000 after acquiring an additional 164,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,512,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,867,000 after acquiring an additional 398,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,664,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,526,000 after purchasing an additional 327,826 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.21.

In other news, VP Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $721,090.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,112. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) opened at 190.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.02 and its 200 day moving average is $173.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $194.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

