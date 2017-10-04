The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.09% of The Travelers Companies worth $32,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,769,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,501,000 after acquiring an additional 217,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2,395.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,403,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,459,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,949,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,284,205,000 after acquiring an additional 304,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,020,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,779,000 after acquiring an additional 260,838 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 5,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $693,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $424,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,841 shares of company stock worth $17,135,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. BidaskClub upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.62 to $129.44 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) opened at 123.70 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.45 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

