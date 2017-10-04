The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First of Long Island Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ FLIC) opened at 30.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The First of Long Island Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $753.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.81.

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The First of Long Island Corporation had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $26.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.86 million. Equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island Corporation will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The First of Long Island Corporation by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The First of Long Island Corporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The First of Long Island Corporation by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The First of Long Island Corporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in The First of Long Island Corporation by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island Corporation

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-through banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

