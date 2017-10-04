The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Receives $50.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on The Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 105.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $205,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ CAKE) traded down 3.31% on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,874 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.32. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $569.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.12 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post $2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

