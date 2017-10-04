The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of The Advisory Board worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABCO. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Advisory Board by 35.4% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,622,000 after purchasing an additional 874,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Advisory Board by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,247,000 after buying an additional 106,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Advisory Board by 72,455.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,119,000 after buying an additional 2,541,744 shares during the period. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new position in The Advisory Board in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,047,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Advisory Board by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,275,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,709,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of The Advisory Board in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Advisory Board from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $54.29 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Advisory Board from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Advisory Board from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Advisory Board from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.95.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) opened at 53.85 on Wednesday. The Advisory Board Company has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The Advisory Board (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The Advisory Board had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The Advisory Board’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Advisory Board

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services.

