TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ TGTX) traded up 1.25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 279,114 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.35. The company’s market cap is $757.07 million.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.02% and a negative net margin of 68,806.59%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post ($1.84) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hollencrest Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

