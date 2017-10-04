Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Texas Roadhouse earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.5996850277833 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Texas Roadhouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) opened at 49.73 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

In related news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $123,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $747,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

