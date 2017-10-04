Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Cut to “Sell” at Standpoint Research

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.52.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 2.04% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.24. 4,697,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.47 and a 200 day moving average of $333.05. The stock’s market cap is $59.28 billion. Tesla has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post ($6.32) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 44,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.36, for a total transaction of $15,240,299.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,290,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 99 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.12, for a total transaction of $34,661.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,256 shares of company stock worth $16,756,628 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.0% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 85.2% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $122,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

