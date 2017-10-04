Tesco PLC (TSCO) Shares Down 3.2%

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 182.35 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 183.95 ($2.44). Approximately 60,042,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 23,553,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.05 ($2.52).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.18) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.98) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.94 ($2.55).

The stock’s market cap is GBX 15.00 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.42.

Tesco PLC Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

