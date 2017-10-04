Tesco PLC (TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Beaufort Securities

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Beaufort Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.79) price target on the retailer’s stock. Beaufort Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.98) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.92) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.51) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.18) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tesco PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 191.94 ($2.55).

Get Tesco PLC alerts:

Tesco PLC (TSCO) opened at 186.80 on Monday. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 165.35 and a 52-week high of GBX 219.40. The firm’s market cap is GBX 15.23 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/tesco-plc-tsco-rating-reiterated-by-beaufort-securities.html.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.