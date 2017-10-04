Terravia Holdings (TVIA) versus BioAmber (BIOA) Head to Head Survey

Terravia Holdings (NASDAQ: TVIA) and BioAmber (NYSE:BIOA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Terravia Holdings and BioAmber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terravia Holdings -413.48% N/A -61.89% BioAmber -221.82% -56.55% -21.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Terravia Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of BioAmber shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Terravia Holdings shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of BioAmber shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Terravia Holdings has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAmber has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terravia Holdings and BioAmber’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terravia Holdings N/A N/A N/A ($1.10) -0.04 BioAmber $10.54 million 1.66 -$24.98 million ($0.80) -0.59

Terravia Holdings has higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioAmber. BioAmber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terravia Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Terravia Holdings and BioAmber, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terravia Holdings 0 1 0 0 2.00 BioAmber 0 1 0 0 2.00

Terravia Holdings presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,659.40%. BioAmber has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 537.35%. Given Terravia Holdings’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terravia Holdings is more favorable than BioAmber.

Summary

BioAmber beats Terravia Holdings on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terravia Holdings Company Profile

Solazyme, Inc. creates renewable oils and bioproducts. The Company’s technology uses microalgae in an industrial fermentation process to transform a range of plant-based sugars into triglyceride oils and other bioproducts. The Company offers Algenist, a skin and personal care product available at Sephora S.A. and its affiliates, QVC, Inc., SpaceNK Limited, select Nordstrom stores and ULTA Beauty. It offers intermediates/ingredients, such as Tailored oils, powdered oils, and other closely related products targeted at customers in the industrial products, food products and personal care products markets. The Company’s commercial focus is to sell oils, encapsulated oils and whole algal powdered products to companies that use them as intermediates and ingredients.

BioAmber Company Profile

BioAmber Inc. (BioAmber), formerly DNP Green Technology, Inc., is an industrial biotechnology company, which produces sustainable chemicals. The Company’s technology platform combines industrial biotechnology and chemical catalysis to convert renewable feedstocks into sustainable chemicals that are replacements for petroleum-derived chemicals, which are used in a range of everyday products, including plastics, food additives and personal care products. Its geographical segments include Europe and North America. Its product pipeline includes the derivatives of bio-succinic acid, such as 1,4 Butanediol (1,4 BDO) and tetrahydrofuran (THF), and succinic acid-based polyesters, and C6 building block chemicals, such as adipic acid, caprolactam and hexamethylenediamine (HMDA). Its products are used in various applications, including polyurethanes, resins and coatings, de-icing and coolant solutions, fine chemicals, lubricants, carpets, engineering plastics and artificial leather products.

