Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Position Held by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. maintained its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,658 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9,500.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueport Capital L.P. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% in the first quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 122,588 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 617.75% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada.

