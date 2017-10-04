Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $157.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS AG lowered shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.28.

Get Wynn Resorts Limited alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) opened at 147.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $150.15.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a return on equity of 165.77% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/telsey-advisory-group-reiterates-market-perform-rating-for-wynn-resorts-limited-wynn.html.

In related news, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 21,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $3,080,792.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,090,883.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,369. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 5,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 4.2% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 40.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 808.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.