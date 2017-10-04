Telemus Capital LLC Sells 14,948 Shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELG. State Street Corp grew its position in Celgene Corporation by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,473,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,668,000 after acquiring an additional 723,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,088,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,309,000 after purchasing an additional 472,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,563,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,733,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 15.7% during the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,911,000 after purchasing an additional 710,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,601,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,617,000 after purchasing an additional 892,392 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario sold 18,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total value of $2,415,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,259. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation from $134.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG) opened at 146.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24. Celgene Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $147.17.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Celgene Corporation had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Celgene Corporation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene Corporation

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

