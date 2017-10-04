Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.02% of Teleflex worth $95,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Teleflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $132,408. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) traded up 0.10% on Wednesday, reaching $244.50. 19,089 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.07. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.53 and a 1-year high of $246.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.48.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post $8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 26.00%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

