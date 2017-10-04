Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.5% annually over the last three years. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. alerts:

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE TOO) traded down 1.57% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 214,200 shares of the company traded hands. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.76.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG set a $3.00 price objective on Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/teekay-offshore-partners-l-p-too-declares-0-01-quarterly-dividend.html.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the offshore oil industry in North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. The Company operates shuttle tankers; towage vessels; floating, production, storage and off-loading (FPSO) units; floating storage and off-take (FSO) units; units for maintenance and safety (UMS); long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and conventional crude oil tankers.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.