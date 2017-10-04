Ted C. Ho Sells 15,000 Shares of Gigamon Inc. (GIMO) Stock

Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) Director Ted C. Ho sold 15,000 shares of Gigamon stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,734.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Gigamon Inc. (GIMO) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.10. 644,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Gigamon Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00.
Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Gigamon had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Gigamon’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gigamon Inc. will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIMO. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at about $103,546,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gigamon by 95.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,607 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Gigamon by 3,567.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,525,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,168 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at about $55,350,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at about $44,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.
GIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gigamon in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gigamon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gigamon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Gigamon in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gigamon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gigamon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.
Gigamon Company Profile
Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.
