Teck Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 8,937 call options on the company. This is an increase of 164% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,381 call options.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) opened at 22.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 3.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,787,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $217,614,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $187,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $182,655,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $146,189,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

