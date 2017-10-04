TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut TechTarget from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of TechTarget (TTGT) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,739 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $330.46 million, a PE ratio of 236.47 and a beta of 1.47. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.26 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post $0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nine Ten Partners Lp sold 7,945 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $87,474.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,890 shares of company stock worth $1,077,187. Insiders own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TechTarget by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TechTarget by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

