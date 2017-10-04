Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2,022,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky held its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 1.2% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 473,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 5.4% during the second quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,343,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research note on Friday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public Limited news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 304,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $47,137,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 41,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $6,300,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,390,350 shares of company stock valued at $657,724,947 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) opened at 154.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.37. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $112.76 and a 12-month high of $156.14. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.03). Willis Towers Watson Public Limited had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post $8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public Limited

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

