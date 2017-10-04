Teachers Advisors LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,308 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Old Republic International Corporation worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International Corporation by 185.0% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Old Republic International Corporation by 7.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Old Republic International Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International Corporation by 6.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Republic International Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) opened at 19.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Old Republic International Corporation had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Old Republic International Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Old Republic International Corporation Profile

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

