Teachers Advisors LLC Has $9.17 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,630 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $342,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,666.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) opened at 39.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The stock’s market cap is $7.14 billion. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.84 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post $3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment and insurance company. The Company operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment is a provider of retirement services and products in the United States. The Investment Management segment offers domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternatives products and solutions.

