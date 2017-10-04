TD Securities Downgrades Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF) to Reduce

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a C$0.70 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.85. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 45.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PGF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pengrowth Energy Corp from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.24.

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE PGF) opened at 1.29 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $712.40 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

In other news, insider Seymour Schulich acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.41 per share, with a total value of C$4,230,000.00.

Pengrowth Energy Corp Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50 kilometers south of Bonnyville, Alberta.

