TD Securities Downgrades Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI) to Hold

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.20 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.27.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services (ESI) opened at 6.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company’s market cap is $1.04 billion. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of providing oilfield services to the oil and gas industry in Canada, the United States and internationally. The Company’s oilfield services include drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional services, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, wireline services and production testing/fracturing fluid (frac flowback) services.

