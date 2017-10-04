TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Position Maintained by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC maintained its stake in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TC PipeLines, were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines, by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC PipeLines, by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TC PipeLines, by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 839,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,088,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TC PipeLines, in the 1st quarter worth about $2,611,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TC PipeLines, by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) traded up 0.73% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.77. 18,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. TC PipeLines, LP has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $65.03.

TC PipeLines, (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.39 million. TC PipeLines, had a net margin of 62.63% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Equities research analysts predict that TC PipeLines, LP will post $3.21 EPS for the current year.

TCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TC PipeLines, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of TC PipeLines, in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of TC PipeLines, in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TC PipeLines, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC PipeLines, presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

TC PipeLines, LP is a master limited partnership. The Company acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The Company’s pipeline systems transport natural gas in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had four pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that are collectively designed to transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States.

