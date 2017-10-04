Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th.

In related news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,030 shares in the company, valued at $15,370,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $15,882,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,849,824.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,160,559 shares of company stock valued at $81,744,364. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DATA. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) traded up 0.08% on Wednesday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 81,031 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08. Tableau Software has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $76.50. The firm’s market cap is $6.01 billion.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tableau Software will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

