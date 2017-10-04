Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,943 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 779,902 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYRS. JMP Securities lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.84 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) opened at 16.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The stock’s market cap is $432.76 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 2,500 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric R. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $476,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 249.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,253.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines.

