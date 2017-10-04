Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Synovus Financial Corp. worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 7,062 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $309,739.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $303,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) opened at 46.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Synovus Financial Corp. had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post $2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Barclays PLC set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Synovus Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Synovus Financial Corp. Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

