Synnex Corporation (SNX) Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Synnex Corporation were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synnex Corporation by 34.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synnex Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Synnex Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Synnex Corporation news, CEO Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,899,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dennis Polk sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $190,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $2,373,169. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synnex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Synnex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synnex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

Shares of Synnex Corporation (SNX) opened at 128.67 on Wednesday. Synnex Corporation has a 52-week low of $100.06 and a 52-week high of $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.15.

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Synnex Corporation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synnex Corporation’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synnex Corporation will post $8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Synnex Corporation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Synnex Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Synnex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Synnex Corporation Company Profile

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

