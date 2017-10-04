Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 189,301 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Sykes Enterprises, worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises, by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sykes Enterprises, news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,233.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) opened at 29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Sykes Enterprises, (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.83 million. Sykes Enterprises, had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises, in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing (BPO) arena on a global basis. The Company has operations in two segments: the Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific Rim, and EMEA, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

