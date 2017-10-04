Swiss National Bank Takes $2.18 Million Position in Varex Imaging (VREX)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Varex Imaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Seaward Management Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Independent Order of Foresters purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varex Imaging (VREX) opened at 34.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation is a supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Medical and Industrial. The X-ray imaging system manufacturers use the Company’s components for medical imaging, cargo screening and border security, to detect, diagnose and protect.

