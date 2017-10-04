Swiss National Bank Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Twilio worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE TWLO) opened at 31.57 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $63.14. The company’s market cap is $2.90 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.28 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.34 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Redstone reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.68.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 2,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $75,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 16,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $477,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,348 shares of company stock worth $1,873,873 in the last 90 days.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

