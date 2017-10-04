Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Saia, Inc. (SAIA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Saia worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 49,565.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,074,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Saia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,135,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 652.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 706,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Saia news, Director Herbert A. Trucksess III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,377.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Maschmeier sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $315,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,576 shares of company stock worth $4,053,452. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ SAIA) opened at 62.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.85. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $63.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.53 million. Saia had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

