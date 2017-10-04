Swift Transportation Company (KNX) Short Interest Update

Swift Transportation Company (NYSE:KNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,762,723 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the August 31st total of 15,820,411 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,670,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) opened at 40.94 on Wednesday. Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.97.
Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.88 million. Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Swift Transportation will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
In related news, Director G D. Madden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $68,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,521.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $113,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Swift Transportation by 33.5% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Swift Transportation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Swift Transportation by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $720,000.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Swift Transportation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
About Swift Transportation
Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.
