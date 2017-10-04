S&W Seed’s (SANW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.35% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We reason stockholders could receive 1 right for every 6 shares, assuming approximately 20.7MM SANW shares are outstanding ahead of the offering.””

Get S&W Seed Company alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) traded up 3.17% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 135,853 shares. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $67.25 million.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/sw-seeds-sanw-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-b-riley.html.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mfp Partners Lp purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in S&W Seed by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 158,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 61,121 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 585,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 35.1% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 157,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company (S&W) is a global agricultural company. The Company focuses on the breeding, production and sale of alfalfa seed. In addition to its primary activities in alfalfa seed, it also offers hybrid sorghum and sunflower seed germplasm. As of June 30, 2016, the Company sold its alfalfa seed varieties in more than 30 countries across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.