SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SVB Financial’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned to grow on the back of improving rate scenario, its efforts toward focusing on improving non-interest income, and consistent growth in loans and deposits. However, mounting expenses are likely to hurt its profitability in the near term. In fact, management projects operating expenses to increase in 2017. Also, lack of geographic diversification remains a major concern for the company. Further, a stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential for the stock.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIVB. ValuEngine lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.75.

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ SIVB) traded down 1.36% on Tuesday, reaching $183.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,453 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.63. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $198.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post $8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $344,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,650.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $637,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,632.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,524 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

