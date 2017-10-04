Supermarket Income REIT PLC (SUPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON SUPR) remained flat at GBX 99.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.98. Supermarket Income REIT PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 95.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 99.25 million.

In related news, insider Vincent Prior purchased 35,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($46,425.26).

Supermarket Income REIT PLC Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based, closed-ended investment company. The Company intends to carry on business as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with an income together with capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of supermarket real estate assets in the United Kingdom.

