Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Masimo Corporation (MASI)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Masimo Corporation were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo Corporation by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Masimo Corporation by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo Corporation by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Masimo Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Masimo Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised Masimo Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Masimo Corporation from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) opened at 85.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.82. Masimo Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $104.71.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.03 million. Masimo Corporation had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Masimo Corporation’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anand Sampath sold 40,000 shares of Masimo Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick Fishel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $1,392,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,792.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,000 shares of company stock worth $10,444,090. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation Company Profile

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

